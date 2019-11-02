Vote for Katy
As a Traverse City native who “boomeranged” home, I am proud to support Katy Bertodatto for City Commission. When it comes to the issues facing our city, there is no one who will work harder for us. Katy is both a business owner and a mother. She fully understands the impact of our region’s high cost of living — particularly housing and childcare costs — coupled with our below-average wages. For a sustainable future, more working families need to make our community their home. A vote for Katy on Nov. 5 will put a strong voice for such families at the table.
Mi Stanley
Traverse City
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.