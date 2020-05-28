Opening schools
The naivete of many Republican politicians on the coronavirus, is truly astounding. The latest development is suggesting that we quickly reopen schools and colleges because children and young adults are more resistant to the effects of COVID-19.
Just because younger people are less likely to show symptoms, does not mean that they have greater immunity to infection. Even with masks and social distancing, educational institutions are likely to become hotbeds for spreading the virus. Students will then go home to infect parents, grandparents and others who are more susceptible to suffering the consequences. There is no question that concentrating student populations can substantially drive new spikes in the incidence of this pandemic. It’s not like we can test students frequently enough to eliminate the spread.
We also cannot be certain that new constellations of symptoms won’t become apparent among the young. Some may come from RNA mutation with others surfacing as greater numbers of cases are analyzed.
Any suggested loosening of current restrictions ultimately becomes a matter accepting additional suffering and death. In this case, the benefits seem unlikely to justify the steep costs. It may be more prudent to wait until the threat has subsided much more.
Michael Spry
Traverse City
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.