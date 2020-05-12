Being responsible
Anti-shutdown protesters in Michigan endanger not only their own lives, but the lives of others. They also almost certainly prolong the need for what they are protesting — government-mandated limits on public activity.
The Constitution, among other things, promotes the general welfare of its citizens. During the COVID-19 crisis, we have a duty to balance our individual freedoms with social accountability.
Until health professionals can identify and isolate infected people, especially those with no symptoms, mandated closures and social distancing are the only means to slow the spread of the coronavirus and not overwhelm medical facilities and workers.
To those protesting what you see as an affront to your basic liberties, please protest responsibly. Stay in your vehicles; wash/sanitize your hands often; wear masks; stay at least 6 feet from those who don’t live with you. Help your community: donate blood, support small businesses by ordering takeout or buying gift cards, volunteer at a food pantry, donate to United Way, check on your neighbors and family.
Now isn’t the time to flaunt individual rights; it’s the time to take care of each other.
We’re in this together, we’ll get through it together, and we’ll come out on the other side, together.
Richard Spring
Charlevoix
