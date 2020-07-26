Voting by mail is secure and accurate
All registered voters in Michigan have the right to vote by mail. It's a safe way to vote, protect your health and the process is secure and accurate.
How secure? How accurate?
Once your signed request/application for an absentee-voter ballot is received by your local clerk, your signature is checked against, and must match, your voter registration record before a numbered ballot is issued. The clerk will then send this ballot to you. When you return the completed ballot, it is not counted unless your signature on the return envelope, once again, matches your signature on file. Only you, a family member or person residing in your household, a mail carrier or election official is authorized to deliver your signed absentee voter ballot to your clerk's office.
Your absentee-voter ballot is tabulated on Election Day by election officials. They must account for all issued ballots, along with ballots cast at the voting place.
Still have questions/concerns? Seek answers from reputable sources — reputable websites include a link to ABOUT/ABOUT US information, so you can evaluate your source. A good place to start is Michigan’s Secretary of State website: www.michigan.gov/sos
Your vote is your voice.
Richard Spring
Charlevoix
