A call to action for Torch Lake
I’m writing in response to your recent article regarding algae growth in Torch Lake. I appreciate you drawing attention to such a pressing issue — one that threatens the beauty and health of the incredibly beautiful Torch Lake and inevitably will affect tourism in the Torch Lake Watershed.
After more than five years of studies, we now know the algae is caused by nutrients. These nutrients come from septic tanks leaking/failing and fertilizer runoff.
Luckily, homeowners can help.
- Do not use fertilizers on your lawn.
- Pump your septic tank every three years to ensure there are no leakages.
- Replace septic systems more than 20 years old.
- Install a “buffer zone” between your lawn and the water. Deep-rooted native plants, shrubs and trees absorb any excess nutrients before they reach the lake.
Our choices matter. By changing our lifestyles, the Torch Lake community can keep Torch Lake clean, clear and blue!
For more information on caring for Torch Lake, visit ConserveTorch.org.
Jenna Spray
Kewadin
