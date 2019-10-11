Support early childhood
Ninety percent of our brains are shaped by age 5. Our lifelong foundation — physical, mental, social and emotional — is formed through our first relationships.
Parenting is a most challenging and impactful role. Despite parenting intentions and dreams, situations — often beyond our control — demand attention and diminish our energy and intentions.
At subsequent periods of child rearing, public supports — such as the K-12 schools — partner with parents. In the single most important period for robust development, parents deserve access to people who focus on child development and parenting. Leelanau voters can right this omission on Nov. 5 with a “yes” vote.
Maggie Sprattmoran
Empire
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.