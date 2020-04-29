'Not on their watch'
The April 12 article with that headline reflects how great our country is. Sure, we have problems and even severe disagreements, but as long as we have the heart and care shown by your article on Sophia Jenkins, we have the right stuff to succeed.
It is touching and special that this lady can show so much love and thoughtfulness to strangers and their families at such a sad time. I say to Ms. Jenkins and all like her: “take a bow.” Your soul is in a good place.
Timothy Spears
Wyoming, MI
