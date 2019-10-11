In support of Tom Mair
We support Tom Mair for TC commissioner.
1. Mair's experience in local government — elected to Grand Traverse County 2016-17, appointed to Parks and Rec, ad hoc jail committee.
2. Mair listens respectfully to everyone and researches all aspects before taking action. Mair works with everyone and knows how to bring people together.
3. Mair’s actions prove he is a public advocate for feminism as a key value (women as full human beings), equity for all — since 2000. His partnership of many years with Susan Odgers is one personal indication.
Non-partisan, Mair earned the community’s respect — even individuals who may disagree with him.
Steve Brown and Bonnie Spanier
Traverse City
