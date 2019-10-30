Line 5
Recently Grand Traverse County Commissioner Rob Hentschel wrote an op-ed for the Detroit News claiming northern Michiganders support the Line 5 tunnel project. He does not represent the views of many of us who continue to fear what could happen in the 10-plus years it will take for the tunnel to be built. This foreign pipeline is old and dented from anchor strikes. A leak or rupture will result in oil extremely hard to clean up in the Straits. Mr. Hentschel’s opinion is only his own.
Suzanne Sorkin
Traverse City
