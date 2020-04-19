Socialism cartoon
Looking at the editorial page cartoon on Monday, April 13, I was surprised by it. It depicted an older man complaining that his free COVID-19 money had not shown up and he was mad. Bernie Sanders was off to the side remarking “says the guy who hates socialism.”
I’m not sure if these COVID-19 checks represent the socialism that Bernie and the bros want. What is a glaring example of the socialism that Bernie and some in the democrat party want is the empty toilet paper shelves in nearly every store. Now that is funny. Just look at what socialism has brought to other countries; Venezuela is a modern day example.
David Sobolewski
Traverse City
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.