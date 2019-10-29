Open and honest
Christie Minervini is a compassionate leader who is open, honest and transparent. She listens carefully and acts thoughtfully. She has demonstrated her patient, kind, persistent approach as she helped improve conditions for people experiencing homelessness and was active in the creation of the first Traverse City Arts Commission.
Christie is a strong voice who will honor Traverse City's history while working tirelessly to make the future even better for our families, businesses and community. She is a "doer" who gets things done and I wholeheartedly support her for the City Commission.
Marsha Smith
Traverse City
