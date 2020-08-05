More people means more pollution
Antrim County is home to most of northern Michigan’s Chain of Lakes. Therefore the government and the residents share the responsibility for its environmental welfare. This includes the prevention of foreign substances seeping into any one of the bodies of water, Torch Lake, Torch River, Skegemog, Elk Lake, Bellaire Lake, Clam River, Clam Lake, Grass River, Intermediate Lake and the rest of the 14 lakes and 247 tributaries that empty into Grand Traverse Bay — whether it be from septic systems or traffic spewing gases and oils into the ground.
Residents of all three counties should be concerned that a high concentration of these things in one small area could mean a greater possibility of a risk to the lakes. An 80-site RV park with 10 guests per site at the southwest end of Torch Lake could possibly affect the lakes. We won’t know that until an environmental impact study and a traffic/pedestrian safety study is done. Do we need 800 people filling septic tanks in one small area?
Homeowners and visitors in Antrim, Kalkaska and Grand Traverse counties please attend the Aug. 11 and Sept. 8 meetings in Milton Township at 7 p.m.
Julie Smith
Rapid City
