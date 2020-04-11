Make up your own mind
And the beat goes on and on! Democrats continue to bash the president while Pelosi and Schumer continually hold up coronavirus bills and they add in provisions for pet projects like the Kennedy Museum, solar panels, credit for windmills, etc. They object to Trump's daily briefings to the entire country but find nothing wrong with Cuomo’s daily briefings, which are really about New York. If he is optimistic they trash him; if he is pessimistic they trash him. The man can do nothing right since he won the election from Hillary who has continued her nasty comments.
Four letters in the paper on April 2 bashed the president and were purely political just like CNN. Instead of expressing outrage with China for spreading this virus throughout the world, they are angry with revisions the president had to make because nobody really knew the immensity of this virus. De Blasio, Democratic mayor of N.Y., told people to ignore it and go out and celebrate the Chinese New Year. Does the media ever mention that fact?
I have refrained from criticism of the Dems because we need to pull together as one country. Watch Channel 32 and make up your own mind!
Mary Skarnulis
Rapid City
