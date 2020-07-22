Different strokes for different folks?
A recent ordinance was passed in Milton Township regarding weekly rentals of homes. It was written to protect homeowners scattered throughout the township from the nightmare of living next to renters, citing noise, etc. and the thought that rental properties degrade the township.
Current rental property owners were not grandfathered in. Unusual.
Then this past week we learned they are considering allowing an RV Park which will hold 80 RVs with an allowance of 10 additional persons on each site. If living next to one rental property is a nightmare, think of what a nightmare it will be for each household on Torch River Road, Miller Road and Cherry Avenue to be living next to an 80 unit RV park where quiet time starts at midnight during the week and 2 a.m. during the weekends. With a possibility of 800 people in this park, how much more water will be used and how much more waste will be pumped into septic tanks and grey water seeping into the ground not far from Torch River, Skegamog and Torch Lake?
All of this being done without an independent environmental impact study and a feasibility study.
Mary Skarnulis
Rapid City
