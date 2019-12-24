Reporting child abusers
I recently completed a survey from Traverse Bay Children’s Advocacy Center in cooperation with Michigan State University regarding child abuse. During the course of completing this survey, there was a statement I read that advised that anyone reporting an abusive situation would not be penalized in any way. I found this rather interesting because even though Mr. Starr, former principal at Cherryland Middle School, fervently denies he was the anonymous accuser of possible child abuse, he is being treated like a criminal. This whole situation is going to deter others from coming forth with accusations for fear of what they will face as an accuser and thus more abusers will be able to continue abusing children.
The accused in this case has been found innocent, an investigation cleared him. The Michigan State Police, the Antrim County prosecutor and the courts now need to enforce the law that protects all anonymous accusers relating to child abuse, whoever he or she may be in this case. This will insure that all future observers of child abuse will not be afraid to come forward. This whole thing is a mockery of justice and I, for one, would be afraid to file a complaint.
Mary Skarnulis
Rapid City
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.