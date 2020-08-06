Cooperation vs. compromise
Is there a difference? Yes. To me, a “compromise” means you have covered all the bases and have arrived at a place of agreement. “Cooperation” is how you get there.
The proposed 80-site RV park with an allowance of an additional 10 guests per site means as many as 800 people will be filling up septic tanks, using water, electrical power for air conditioners and bringing more vehicles to the already congested area of Torch Lake. Possibly good for business but possibly detrimental to the health of the “Chain of Lakes,” which encompasses 14 lakes, 247 tributaries and empties in to the Grand Traverse Bay.
In order to determine if a compromise is logical, first an environmental impact study and both a traffic and pedestrian safety study need to be done by an independent source. Then, only then, will we have a better idea of how an RV park will affect the Antrim County Chain of Lakes and SW Torch Lake.
Please attend meetings regarding this project on Tuesday, Aug. 11th and Monday, Sept. 8th at Milton Township in Kewadin to show your support for the implementation of both studies. Cooperation is what we seek.
Patrick Skarnulis
Rapid City
