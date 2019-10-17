China and H bombs
We elect supposedly intelligent individuals to represent us in Washington, D.C. for the purpose of protecting our democracy and what do we get? A bunch of idiots that spend all of their time protecting their parties instead of protecting our country. Our elected officials are like Nero, who was obsessed with playing his violin while his nation burnt to the ground. The tune D.C. is playing on their violin is called “Impeachment, no matter the cost to our country!” Meanwhile China continues to build aircraft that can hold five Hydrogen bombs that can sneak into any of our cities below radar to burn us and our country to the ground.
Way to go, Democrats and Republicans. Keep it up and you won’t have an office to run for because there won’t be a country! You know what really stinks? Our past business dealings with China is what enabled them to have the money to build these weapons of mass destruction. Open up your eyes, Democrats, Republicans, Libertarians, Independents and the media! China is sitting back, laughing at the political climate within our country over climate change, political correctness and free things for everyone while we ignore the serious threat, China.
Pat Skarnulis
Rapid City
