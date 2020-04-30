Sensible steps
Perhaps the Trumpers and Trumpettes should make new hats with MASA — Make America Sick Again. "We're all in this together" doesn't seem to resonate with this group as they ignore sensible steps most of us take to stay home, which is why things are not worse.
And I'm sure they will expect to be treated with a ventilator if they become ill. Along with the new slogan for their hats, perhaps they should also make a new flag, and stop waiving the American flag.
Thank you R-E for keeping part of my life normal each day.
Marilyn Sisk
Traverse City
