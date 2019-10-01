Thanks, Record-Eagle for the editorial column in the Sunday, Sept. 8 paper.
I also appreciate the First Amendment piece, which is printed daily. With the temporary occupant in the White House attempting to distract people from factual news as "fake," the free press is essential to holding on to democracy ... flawed as it may be.
The lack of transparency is a huge part in the corruption in this country (and the world). We have all the ingredients for Earth to be good for everyone — if it weren't for corruption from the top down, to state representatives, to the embezzler of a nonprofit or small business.
It usually involves worship of the dollar. Is that what we're about?
Marilyn Sisk
Traverse City
