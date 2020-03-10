Our vote is our power
According to PEW, 4 out of 10 people voted in 2016. This should concern everyone. Why did so many not vote? Some say they didn't support either candidate. Some may have been disenfranchised by voter purges. Others may feel their vote wouldn’t matter.
Many Americans show little interest or concern for the election process because they think the outcome makes no difference in their lives and that the government doesn’t work for them.
Since Citizens United vs. FEC, the Supreme Court decision allowing corporations to pour unlimited money into political advertising, money has an outsized influence on elections and in legislation. Policies are enacted that increase the wealth and power of the elite, while the needs of ordinary citizens and the protection of our vulnerable environment are completely ignored.
The 2020 election may be the most important in recent history. Unless we act, we could face a future of authoritarian rule, where autocracy trumps the rule of law. The "checks and balances" in our constitution are unchecked and unbalanced.
We cannot remain supine. Failure to remove this administration is moral weakness or indolence. Voting is our civic and moral duty. We must use the power of our vote to reclaim our democracy.
Maggie Singer
Elmwood Township
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.