Regulate rentals
Allowing short-term rentals without strong regulations to prevent spread of a deadly virus is irresponsible. We live in Building 50 in the Village, as do several other seniors. We have to share elevators, narrow hallways and other public space. Social distancing is difficult with everyone trying and committed to wearing masks. Short term renters have a history of partying and ignoring condo rules. I am terrified and furious.
Eliot Singer
Traverse City
