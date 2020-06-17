Letter: Shumaker
Time to wake up
Fellow white people, if you haven’t figured this out by now, these are life-threatening daily activities:
Jogging while black.
Birding while black.
Driving while black.
Being a journalist while black.
Being a tall 12-year-old playing in a park while black.
Going into your own home while black.
Sleeping while black.
Being polite and saying “please” while black.
Being angry while black.
Breathing while black.
This daily stress cannot continue. This rage is real because it is the anguish of now combined with the grief of centuries. White people must wake up and share the burden. Talk about racism, speak up and examine your soul.
Heather Shumaker
Traverse City
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.