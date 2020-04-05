Never again
Never again. Never again can We the People allow government and ourselves to be unprepared for a pandemic. Never again can We the People allow ourselves to disregard science. Never again can we allow ourselves to vote for a science denying administration. Never again can we allow our government to abandon science and abandon preparedness.
This administration lied and cried “hoax” when it should have been preparing for the forewarned pandemic. This administration denied and continues denying science. This administration continues to believe miracles will suddenly appear to save us from what we should have been prepared for and save our economy. Our economy is suffering. Our citizens are suffering. This administration disregarded forewarning and dismantled the very structure responsible for pandemic preparation. This administration and their senatorial abettors prioritized their wealth and reelection over the nation’s health and well-being.
We must act. We must act, take back our country and elect a government whose decisions are based on science and fact. Being prepared will cost money. Being prepared will strengthen our economy and health and enrich our lives. Vote this November for a better America, for truth-tellers and for politicians who rely on science and fact.
Robert Shirkey
Northport
