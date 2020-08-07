Don't compare gatherings
It was unwise of you to share your opinion of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s reviewing of our troops.
It was a divisive opinion. We don’t need such a slanted view in this day of politicizing the Covid-19 pandemic.
Our military needs to be masked up, socially distanced, and ready to preform for U.S. To display readiness to serve in this age of change is vital. Bad choice by the Record-Eagle to equate this gathering to our social gatherings, which we do miss, and must continue to miss, until we are all masked up, and learn that social distance really does work to defeat the virus. I have witnessed way too many abuses of the orders. Your opinion will not serve to advance the correct actions of our divided society.
You should apologize.
Clare Shipstead
Traverse City
