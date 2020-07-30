Supporting Smits
My vote is for Andy Smits for county drain commissioner.
He’s a professional engineer licensed by three states, with over 36 years of experience. I’ve known Andy for 33 of those years. He’s one of the most intelligent, capable and hard-working persons I have ever met. He always listens to all sides of an issue.
His tireless involvement in our community through engineering, as city housing commissioner, on county boards and in Cub Scouts (to name a few) shows that he is a man of service and integrity. We need ethical public officials in government like Andy. Elect Andy.
Shanna Shea
Traverse City
