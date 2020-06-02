Necessary measures
Legislators like Jack O'Malley want to sue our governor, Gretchen Whitmer, claiming she didn't "ask them" first regarding the shutdown. The trouble with Mr. O'Malley's thinking is that he and the rest of his cohorts would have done nothing anyway. They seem to doubt that there's a worldwide pandemic and, yes, drastic measures such as shut-downs and stay-at-home orders are necessary. I think one of their biggest problems is that they don't like a woman leading the way.
Mary Sharry
Empire
