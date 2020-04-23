Letter: Sharry Apr 23, 2020 13 min ago Loyalty and honestyOnly a dictator would demand loyalty over honesty.Only an egotistical bully of a president would order his name to appear on a relief check. Lock him up!Mary SharryEmpire Tags Mary Sharry Dictator Loyalty Politics Linguistics Honesty Bully Name Letter Recommended for you This Week's Circulars Submit a Letter to the Editor If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here. Submit Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesDanielle Cornish — Her life before: Homeless woman, 41, dies of exposureStarr reinstated as Kalkaska Public Schools superintendentDeciding what's essential for outdoor workersMunson stemming financial bleed with layoffs, pay cutsData shows politics, income influence movement during stay-at-home orderCOVID-19 cases rise by 3 in Benzie, Grand TraverseTwo cases of COVID-19 reported in Benzie CountyTraverse City could consider some wage hikesSheriffs protest governor's executive orderDeveloper eyes Morgan Farms hilltop Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.