Honoring our grandmothers
The New York Times has endorsed two democrats, both women, for president of the United States of America. Together, Elizabeth Warren and Amy Klobuchar would make a fantastic ticket — Elizabeth for president and Amy for vice president.
One-hundred years ago women won the right to vote. What a way to honor our grandmothers, the Suffragettes of their time! Even more than honoring our ancestors, these two women candidates would bring decency and intelligence back to the White House.
Mary Sharry
Empire
