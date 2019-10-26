Support Minervini
I am proud to support Christie Minervini for the City Commission. She will bring increased leadership, vision and the ability to thoroughly research all points of view.
Christie has been a business owner and employer for 15 years and was a key figure in Safe Harbor's development. As a leader, she has served on the boards of the Great Lakes Children's Museum, Impact 100 and the Arts Commission. She currently gives her time to Woman2Woman, Groundwork Center and the Human Rights Commission.
Ultimately, a citizen's vote is a hiring decision and we wholeheartedly recommend that she gets the job!
Kay and John Serratelli
Traverse City
