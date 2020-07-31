Smits is a leader
Andy Smits will be a great county drain commissioner. His technical and leadership skills were amply demonstrated when I served on the Traverse City Housing Commission with him. Andy not only had vision, but worked relentlessly to make it reality. The Housing Commission was transformed during his service into a vibrant asset to the community, a leader in housing.
Andy led our board to consensus on difficult issues. He completed complex data analyses, challenged old practices and stimulated conversations. His work ethic is tireless. Andy led. These qualities would serve well in the county drain commissioner's office. Vote for Andy Smits.
Kay Serratelli
Traverse City
