Test cases
I as much as anyone would like life to get back to something like normal — stores, restaurants and theaters open. But my wife and I are also in the category of elderly (over 70) and do not want to risk our quality of life.
So I would like to suggest that Florida and Texas be used for the test. They are states with large areas that are urban and rural, they have governors that don't feel there is a real danger, and they were Confederate states (many flag flying supporters protested here in Michigan).
If they were to open next week and in 30 days there was not an increase in coronavirus cases there, then we could have the rest of the country reopen.
If there was an increase in cases, the rest of us would have 30 days to have a plan "B" and all the protesters would know that an attempt was done to reopen the rest of the country.
Don Seman
Bellaire
