Solutions
The Republican Lt. Gov. of Texas suggested seniors die for the economy. Our Republican representative says giving poor unemployed workers temporary funds means they’ll stop working — but tax breaks for corporations and the 1 percent are better for the economy. (Like the past three cuts for the very rich did any good.) Two letters in the Record-Eagle appeared to reprint an email on how the guy in the White House is doing.
People worry about getting sick, their lower paying jobs have ended, and the guy in the White House is more concerned by his investments than the health of the country.
Let's blame China — even if his "lockdown" let 40,000 people come, and the disease came from Europe — or the states, because their governors did something while he didn't.
Automatic weapons won’t stop this virus, nor will threatening governors. Shelter in place, masks, washing hands and social distancing help stop the spread — not calling the Speaker of the House names and other shouting, as Trump tweets do.
We want to enjoy our beautiful country, so don't listen to the man who encourages drinking bleach. He’s the best protected person in the country and has doctors 24/7.
Don Seman
Bellaire
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.