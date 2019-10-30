Gov. Milliken
In all my years as a business agent for the Michigan State Employees Association (MSEA) working with Gov. Milliken to satisfactorily settle problems experienced by Michigan's state employees, I learned an important understanding that I respect and use today. Gov. Milliken shared his personal approach to problem resolution: "Resolve problems, using common sense and foresight, before they become major difficulties."
I have always held the greatest respect for this man ever since I first met him when he visited Atlanta (Michigan) High School during the campaign for George Romney as governor and him for lieutenant governor. Additionally, he was one of the most honest and honorable men I have ever met in my lifetime.
I am proud to have known him.
Joel Secrist
Traverse City
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.