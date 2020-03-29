Different kind of opponent
It was all fun and games for three years. We had an obnoxious conman for president and the economy was good. What more could anyone ask?
Now, however, with an opponent he can't mock or bully (even though he has tried) Trump’s unfitness for office has never been more obvious. Now we all have to pay for his narcissism and his pathological lying. He claimed to know more about ISIS than the generals and more about climate change than the scientists.
Now he knows more about epidemiology than the doctors. He relishes going on TV every day during this crisis so he can tell more lies about the prevalence of COVID-19 testing, the development of a vaccine, the potential for an effective treatment. Of course this is after he referred to the crisis as a hoax. He always covers his old lies with new ones. He now refers to this as a pandemic and yet it is up to the individual states to solve the crisis.
And his administration consists entirely of sycophants now. Thankfully, other leaders are stepping in to fill the void of leadership left by the man in the White House.
Sean Palmer
Traverse City
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.