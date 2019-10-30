Know your candidates
At least three city commission candidates want to allow residential homeowners to rent out their homes while they are away. Such “unhosted” rentals need to remain illegal, IMO.
Two candidates brag about currently holding down two jobs while maintaining a home and family. How will they find time to be quality city commissioners?
TraverseConnect offered candidates PAC money in exchange for support of Connect’s issues, like Brownfields, TIF and economic development. Is that why the candidates who accepted PAC money are OK with extending TIF97 and violating the promise made to taxing jurisdictions that it would end after 30 years?
John Scrudato
Traverse City
