Disenfranchised voters
On Aug. 4 there are three candidates vying to be Grand Traverse County's drain commissioner. All three are Republicans. This means the winner will be decided in the primary solely by Republican votes (unless there’s one heckuva write-in Democrat challenger in November, which is unlikely.) Anyone casting a Democratic ballot in this primary can’t vote for drain commissioner.
This disenfranchises a lot of voters. Why is this a partisan position? Andy Smits deserves to be drain commissioner because he is the right guy with the right stuff for the job. I hope my Republican friends agree.
Deni Scrudato
Traverse City
