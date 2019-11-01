Vote for Putman
Re: City Commission election
I find some of the candidates’ ideas too extreme, naïve and threatening to our quality of life in residential neighborhoods.
Some support unhosted vacation rentals in residential neighborhoods. No thank you.
How can those who accepted PAC money from TraverseConnect be objective when voting on economic development issues?
Most of the candidates support extending TIF97, thereby breaking a promise made to voters that it would end after 30 years.
I am voting for Roger Putman. He declined the PAC money, agrees that the DDA and City Commission should honor promises made and will continue working toward protecting our residential neighborhoods.
Deni Scrudato
Traverse City
