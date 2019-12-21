A dictator in waiting
Trump’s brief stop as president is just a step on his plans to be the top dictator in the world. Being the president of the United States, whether it is for one or two terms, is just something that he has to do on his way to being the emperor of the world. Any man whose parents give him $50 million would never settle for being second best at anything. His many wives, past and present, are just window dressing to make him seem innocent and normal to the unsuspecting American people.
Let’s take a look at his recent meetings with many dictators around the world. This was his way of announcing to the world his intentions and flaunting his admiration for those evil villains who represent leadership that does not acknowledge, or allow, participation in a government that protects the rights of the individual.
How I wish that I was wrong, but I believe in my heart that this is what will happen. The innocent and stupid Republicans who placed Donald Trump in power will be sorry for their part in the conversion of America from a democracy into a dictatorship.
William E. Scott
Traverse City
