Indoctrination is pervasive
Sometimes I tend to think we are isolated up here in beautiful northern Michigan from the turmoil that is happening around the country.
Then I read about the letter written by a school superintendent encouraging the joining of Black Lives Matter and for young people to protest authority. Equality for all is important, as is respect for quality law enforcement. It is a personal responsibility to determine what role can be played in changing the negative aspects of the human condition. But an official position (such as the one expressed by this superintendent) is a good example of pervasive indoctrination, rather than education, that is occurring in our schools.
Teach history as an example of what, and what not, to do. Learn from it. Don’t try to change it.
Lee Scott
Kewadin
