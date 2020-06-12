Mattis or Trump?
On Jan. 4, 2017 Rep. Jack Bergman joined four fellow Republican congressmen with military backgrounds in publicly supporting the nomination of Marine Gen. James Mattis to be defense secretary under President Donald Trump. Rep. Bergman and his colleagues praised the general, stating “General Mattis is respected by Republicans and Democrats alike for his leadership and integrity… This is a leader America can trust to ask the tough questions and to make America’s presence felt by both friends and foes.” This statement is available on Rep. Bergman’s website at https://bergman.house.gov/news/documentsingle.aspx?DocumentID=7.
In light of General Mathis’ criticism of President Trump as a president “who tries to divide us” and who has failed for three years to provide “mature leadership,” and Trump’s subsequent twitter-attack on his former defense secretary, we should hear from Rep. Bergman, himself a former Marine lieutenant general, just who he believes shows us the integrity and leadership our country needs — Gen. Mattis or President Trump?
David Schrumpf
Traverse City
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.