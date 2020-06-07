Direct resistance
Watching the news from Memorial Day weekend and seeing large crowds at beaches and boardwalks without masks or social distancing, I started wondering how many of these same Americans were critical of Colin Kaepernick and the players who followed his example causing the protest to be considered an act of direct resistance after the president weighed in on the issue. The NFL responded by announcing that teams would be fined if their players continued to do so.
But how does taking a knee compare to those who refuse to wear a mask or social distance risking the lives of our medical professionals and first responders? How much more disrespectful can one be to our American heritage and living American heroes than to decide it’s OK to risk the lives of doctors and nurses plus their families including small children by exercising one’s right to freedom from wearing a mask?
Catherine Schmitt
Traverse City
