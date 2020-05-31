Workforce housing
Traverse City Commissioners voted recently to make workforce housing one of their top priorities. It is a valid goal to assist those who need housing very badly, but unfortunately it is misdirected. They are looking at current parking sites in the downtown area that are tiny so they want to shoehorn as many “houses” into these tiny sites. Housing for singles yes, but homes for families they are not. No yards for the kids. No outdoor space for the parents. Short-term thinking.
Traverse City needs a longer-term vision, not a knee-jerk solution. They should be looking at purchasing 30/40 acres as close to town as possible to develop a community, constructing homes that are well built with reasonable amenities. It would be a long-term project building 10 to 15 houses each year for 10 years or more, but they would have the land and master plan. Homes need to be innovative, not some low-cost house thrown together to meet the goal of homes — not just housing.
Norm Schmitt
Traverse City
