After reading the Monday, Dec. 2 Record-Eagle, I am confused. The Mexican government is shooting drug dealers within 35 miles of our Texas border. Evidently, the drug dealers are looking for better paths to the USA to sell their drugs.

Wouldn’t it be wiser for them (the drug dealers) to come to Traverse City and apply for a license? It certainly would be safer.

I have also read that some states that have approved the sale of marijuana are not collecting enough in taxes to cover the costs that are created by wider use of the drug, police, drug rehab, etc.

Confused.

Howard Schelde

Traverse City

