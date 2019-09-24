Blame for gun deaths
Fred Stoye's letter "Don't blame the guns" (Sept. 6) argues that guns should not be blamed for wrongful injury and death any more than aircraft should be blamed for the terrorist acts of Sept. 11, 2001, taking 3,000 lives.
Let's use his analogy. The aviation industry and our government go to elaborate lengths to bar reckless and hostile persons from control of aircraft.
In contrast, the gun industry and too many of our legislators do little or nothing to keep guns out of the hands of reckless and hostile persons, resulting in almost all of the 39,773 deaths from guns in the United States in 2017 — the latest year for which authoritative reports are available.
Don't blame the aircraft, or most gun owners or the guns. Blame the gun industry, the people who commit bad acts with guns and timid and irresponsible legislators.
Gerald S. Schatz
Northport
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.