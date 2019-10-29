Vote Minervini
I have known Christie Minervini for more than six years, mainly as a volunteer for Safe Harbor. Her tireless advocacy and compassion for people experiencing homelessness, thoughtful decision-making and quick wit have shown me that she is a born leader. Christie is a thoughtful listener, a fair-minded team player and someone who is open to trying new solutions once she has heard the facts.
As Traverse City continues to grow and change, we need someone who promotes everyone's right to affordable housing, encourages local career opportunities and maintains safety for all.
Please vote for Christie Minervini for Traverse City Commission!
Mary Ellen Sanok
Traverse City
