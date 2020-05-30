I will survive
Dear fellow Michiganders,
1. I am in need of a haircut, but I will survive.
2. I hate having to stay in my house except for groceries or the drug store, but I will survive.
3. I’d love to go out for a burger and beer, but I will survive.
4. I hate wearing a mask, but I will survive.
5. I want to sit in my church instead of watching Mass on TV, but I will survive.
6. I would love to go to the casino, but I will survive.
Why, you ask? Because I am in my 80’s and have COPD. If I contract COVID-19, I probably won’t survive.
Do I feel sorry for small businesses? Of course I do; I will patronize many of them, hopefully soon. But I can’t afford to risk my life for a few Earthly pleasures. In the meantime, I pray for you naysayers who defy commonsense measures recommended by our governor. So go ahead, take off your masks, join the crowds protesting at our state capitol — some with guns and nooses, no less.
Nancy Sanchez
Traverse City
