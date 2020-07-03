Response to Phil Murphy’s column
Kudos to Old Town Playhouse executive director Phil Murphy for his excellent Record-Eagle column of May 29 about the ghosts that dwell in a quiet OTP theater.
Murphy conjures the memories he’s had in this auditorium and other show biz venues over a period of 50 years. Memories became emotions, he said. Yes, years have a funny way of doing that to us all.
From the early 1970s when the TC Civic Players acquired a church and turned it into their performance space, Old Town Playhouse has brought great theater to our community. Countless times, it has been magnificent theater!
Murphy reminisces about watching video clips as far back as 1987’s production of “Jesus Christ Superstar,” which he himself directed. Ghosts and memories. He reminds us that a few local actors more recently have gained national recognition as professional singers and educators.
But finally, we should acknowledge one other truly magnificent role performed at OTP in 1994: the beloved character of Tevye from “Fiddler on the Roof.” “Simply Broadway quality,” many said of his performances.
Wouldn’t you know. That season’s Tevye was none other than our own Phil Murphy.
Memories have become emotions, indeed.
Lyn Salathiel
Williamsburg
