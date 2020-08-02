TCAPS cut will hurt
The Record-Eagle’s recent coverage of the decision to cut the Great Start Readiness Program alerts the community to a major move by leaders at Traverse City Area Public Schools that will have a lasting, negative impact on young children.
As a retired educator and former president of the Marquette Alger Regional Service Agency, I have insight into the value of the GSRP initiative. The Great Society programs developed in the late ‘60s — specifically Head Start— was one of the few federal programs we could cite with evidence that the educational/social programming work. GSRP is another example.
In light of state budget cuts and local school board pressure to balance budgets, it’s difficult to accomplish this task. With a new incoming superintendent, this may be the time for a “fresh start” with saving the GSRP. What makes sense? The current position of the Board of Education and the administration (except for one thoughtful board member) cutting such a valuable program doesn’t make any “sense.”
The board would better serve the community by focusing on how to solve the coming COVID slide that all students will experience this fall, especially our special needs students. It’s time to join forces with TBAISD to solve this pressing educational challenge.
Rich Ryan
Traverse City
