Two Bill Ryans
I am writing in response to a letter to the editor from Bill Ryan titled “Restrain Government” that appeared in the Record-Eagle opinion section, Your Views, dated Wednesday, April 22, 2020.
To set the record straight, there are two Bill Ryan’s that apparently live in Traverse City. This Bill Ryan lives on Old Mission Peninsula and has a very different view than that expressed by the Bill Ryan who wrote and was published in your opinion section.
This Bill Ryan is in total support of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and her administration's handling of the current pandemic that is affecting all Michiganders.
Would it be possible to publish this letter to the editor so people understand that, indeed, there is more than one Bill Ryan living in Traverse City and each one has a completely different view about Gov. Whitmer’s “Stay Safe / Stay Home” executive order?
Thank you!
Bill Ryan
Old Mission Peninsula
