Corporate influence
I live in the 104th, currently without district representation in Lansing and a perfect example of what results when corporate money buys political influence.
Enbridge, a Canadian-owned oil company, operates Line 5. Enbridge has spent more money lobbying state governments over the first seven months of 2019 than it has done since 2010. Enbridge’s current pro-tunnel advertising campaign spews misinformation statewide.
The Grand Traverse Board of Commissioners, despite having zero jurisdiction, recently endorsed Enbridge’s Line 5 tunnel. This is Enbridge lobbying efforts at work.
Line 5 is critical to Enbridge’s oil pipeline transportation system as a shortcut through Michigan to Sarnia, Canada. Less than 10 percent of this Canadian oil stays in Michigan.
Coincidentally, Michigan legislators are starting consideration on a bill to support building Enbridge’s tunnel. Please let the people in Lansing know they were elected to serve the best interests of the people of Michigan and NOT the best interests of Enbridge or themselves.
Any support for an Enbridge oil tunnel is support for keeping Line 5 open, as the risk for a disastrous spill escalates. Enbridge, it seems, will do whatever it takes to continue to make billions, as Michiganders risk losing all that “Pure Michigan” represents.
Brenda Rusch
Traverse City
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.